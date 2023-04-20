Which Institutions Own Shares In Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV)?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) is 25.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.18 and a high of $12.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GROV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 83.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 50.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is 14.73% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -75.69% off its SMA200. GROV registered -94.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.10.

The stock witnessed a 51.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.25%, and is 11.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.81% over the week and 14.03% over the month.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $88.02M and $321.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.48% and -96.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-166.10%).

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.90% this year

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 212.77M, and float is at 60.04M with Short Float at 2.56%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) Insider Activity

A total of 67 insider transactions have happened at Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REPLOGLE JOHN B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that REPLOGLE JOHN B bought 269,061 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.8 million shares.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Landesberg Stuart (President & CEO) bought a total of 55,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $0.37 per share for $20086.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.55 million shares of the GROV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Glazer David A. (Director) acquired 25,548 shares at an average price of $0.36 for $9177.0. The insider now directly holds 97,666 shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV).