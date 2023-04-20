Which Institutions Own Shares In Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC)?

Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is -0.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.94 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HTGC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.33% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.08, the stock is 3.33% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. HTGC registered -27.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.65%.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 10.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.76%, and is 5.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $1.80B and $321.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.32 and Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is 31.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.56% and -29.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hercules Capital Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -47.00% this year

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 130.62M, and float is at 128.50M with Short Float at 6.96%.

Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loo Wade, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loo Wade bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $11.95 per share for a total of $47800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8059.0 shares.

Hercules Capital Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 21 that Bluestein Scott (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 21 and was made at $14.16 per share for $1.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the HTGC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Loo Wade (Director) acquired 24 shares at an average price of $15.63 for $375.0. The insider now directly holds 3,493 shares of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC).