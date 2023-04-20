Which Institutions Own Shares In KLA Corporation (KLAC)?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) is -4.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $250.20 and a high of $429.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KLAC stock was last observed hovering at around $371.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -9.95% off its average median price target of $445.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.02% off the consensus price target high of $495.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -11.16% lower than the price target low of $325.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $361.26, the stock is -5.28% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -0.65% off its SMA200. KLAC registered 10.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.00.

The stock witnessed a -7.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.96%, and is -2.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $49.94B and $10.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.85 and Fwd P/E is 18.86. Profit margin for the company is 33.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.39% and -15.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.30%).

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

KLA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.90% this year

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.30M, and float is at 138.09M with Short Float at 1.60%.

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at KLA Corporation (KLAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lorig Brian, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Lorig Brian sold 1,728 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $400.00 per share for a total of $0.69 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24958.0 shares.

KLA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that Donzella Oreste (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $393.73 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24378.0 shares of the KLAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Higgins Bren D. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,964 shares at an average price of $382.43 for $2.66 million. The insider now directly holds 49,593 shares of KLA Corporation (KLAC).

KLA Corporation (KLAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) that is trading 2.98% up over the past 12 months and Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is -3.94% lower over the same period. Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is 17.59% up on the 1-year trading charts.