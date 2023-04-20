Which Institutions Own Shares In Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON)?

Recon Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) is -64.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $2.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RCON stock was last observed hovering at around $0.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.6% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.44, the stock is 26.22% and -53.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock -52.54% off its SMA200. RCON registered -55.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.41.

The stock witnessed a 35.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.63%, and is 17.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.91% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) has around 188 employees, a market worth around $17.62M and $12.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.03. Distance from 52-week low is 57.41% and -79.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.80%).

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Recon Technology Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/29/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 277.20% this year

Recon Technology Ltd. (RCON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.53M, and float is at 37.14M with Short Float at 0.89%.