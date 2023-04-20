Which Institutions Own Shares In Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH)?

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is 13.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.95 and a high of $18.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.95% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -18.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.26, the stock is -3.84% and -8.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.15 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 2.37% off its SMA200. SBH registered -9.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.60.

The stock witnessed a -4.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.66%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) has around 29000 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $3.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.45 and Fwd P/E is 6.72. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.23% and -22.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.00%).

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.80% this year

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.14M, and float is at 105.51M with Short Float at 8.12%.

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) Insider Activity

A total of 32 insider transactions have happened at Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Spinks Mark Gregory, the company’s. SEC filings show that Spinks Mark Gregory sold 35,456 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $17.18 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38313.0 shares.