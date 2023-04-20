Who are the Institutional Holders in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA)?

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE: AKA) is -63.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $4.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AKA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 84.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 54.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.46, the stock is -8.08% and -53.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing 14.16% at the moment leaves the stock -71.41% off its SMA200. AKA registered -88.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -33.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -69.04%, and is 16.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.16% over the week and 13.93% over the month.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $59.81M and $611.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is -28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -89.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.00%).

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.00% this year

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 128.88M, and float is at 83.13M with Short Float at 0.69%.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LONG CIARAN JOSEPH, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that LONG CIARAN JOSEPH bought 79,979 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $0.63 per share for a total of $50387.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that MCCORMICK MYLES B (Director) bought a total of 56,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $0.65 per share for $36562.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the AKA stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (AKA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -31.73% down over the past 12 months and Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (DDL) that is -18.42% lower over the same period. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is 208.46% up on the 1-year trading charts.