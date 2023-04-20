Who are the Institutional Holders in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)?

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) is -68.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.61 and a high of $9.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CJJD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.68% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.68% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.11, the stock is -71.96% and -76.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 118.68 million and changing 64.44% at the moment leaves the stock -64.33% off its SMA200. CJJD registered -54.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$167.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -71.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.00%, and is -72.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 99.44% over the week and 30.42% over the month.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) has around 911 employees, a market worth around $20.65M and $158.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.97% and -88.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.30%).

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.60% this year

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.53M, and float is at 2.90M with Short Float at 12.38%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) that is trading -21.73% down over the past 12 months and PetMed Express Inc. (PETS) that is -37.77% lower over the same period. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is -28.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.