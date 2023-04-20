Who are the Institutional Holders in G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) is -83.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $53.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GMVD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.83% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.55, the stock is -52.37% and -73.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -14.00% at the moment leaves the stock -92.32% off its SMA200. GMVD registered -98.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -91.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.33.

The stock witnessed a -69.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.96%, and is 2.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.18% over the week and 30.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 5.02% and -98.98% from its 52-week high.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 9.24M, and float is at 7.11M with Short Float at 1.66%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by AWM Investment Company, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that AWM Investment Company, Inc. sold 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 at a price of $0.73 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.7 million shares.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that AWM Investment Company, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 437,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $1.02 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.0 million shares of the GMVD stock.