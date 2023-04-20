Who are the Institutional Holders in Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)?

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is -54.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $1.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GSMG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.2% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 2.52% and -12.58% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.35 million and changing -7.23% at the moment leaves the stock -46.78% off its SMA200. GSMG registered -27.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -56.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.03.

The stock witnessed a -11.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.54%, and is 36.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.24% over the week and 12.11% over the month.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $46.45M and $157.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.67. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.76% and -57.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.90% this year

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.12M, and float is at 26.40M with Short Float at 0.42%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.