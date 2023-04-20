Who are the Institutional Holders in InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ: IFRX) is 48.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $7.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IFRX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $9.12 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.88% off the consensus price target high of $22.91 offered by analysts, but current levels are -153.3% lower than the price target low of $1.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.61, the stock is 40.82% and 84.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 8.73% at the moment leaves the stock 89.34% off its SMA200. IFRX registered 166.47% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 86.64%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.32.

The stock witnessed a 176.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 88.93%, and is 12.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.11% over the week and 16.93% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 493.92% and -36.41% from its 52-week high.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.20% this year

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.22M, and float is at 37.62M with Short Float at 0.49%.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) that is trading -73.23% down over the past 12 months.