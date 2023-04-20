Who are the Institutional Holders in Marpai Inc. (MRAI)?

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) is 27.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MRAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 69.33% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.92, the stock is -9.00% and -4.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.63 million and changing -7.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.50% off its SMA200. MRAI registered -31.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.47.

The stock witnessed a 8.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.83%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 52.98% over the week and 19.55% over the month.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) has around 303 employees, a market worth around $17.18M and $24.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 32.86% and -72.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-433.40%).

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Marpai Inc. (MRAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Marpai Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.60% this year

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.90M, and float is at 10.23M with Short Float at 0.49%.

Marpai Inc. (MRAI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Marpai Inc. (MRAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gonzalez Edmundo, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Gonzalez Edmundo bought 8,110 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $0.96 per share for a total of $7786.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.87 million shares.

Marpai Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Gonzalez Edmundo (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $0.93 per share for $930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the MRAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Lamendola Damien (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.00 for $99670.0. The insider now directly holds 2,805,223 shares of Marpai Inc. (MRAI).