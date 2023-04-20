Who are the Institutional Holders in Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)?

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) is 99.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLGG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 66.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 34.03% and 18.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -1.56% off its SMA200. SLGG registered -62.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.18.

The stock witnessed a 32.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.08%, and is 59.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.47% over the week and 14.11% over the month.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $25.29M and $19.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 112.03% and -64.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-409.80%).

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Super League Gaming Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.90% this year

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.58M, and float is at 24.08M with Short Float at 4.26%.

Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wann Michael, the company’s CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER. SEC filings show that Wann Michael sold 83,509 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $1.22 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Super League Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Wann Michael (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) sold a total of 49,745 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $1.19 per share for $58988.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the SLGG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, Wann Michael (CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER) disposed off 42,836 shares at an average price of $1.13 for $48585.0. The insider now directly holds 607,825 shares of Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG).