Who are the Institutional Holders in Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB)?

Unique Fabricating Inc. (AMEX: UFAB) is -60.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $1.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UFAB stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.22, the stock is 17.21% and -34.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing -11.47% at the moment leaves the stock -65.66% off its SMA200. UFAB registered -87.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$3.40.

The stock witnessed a 15.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.05%, and is 23.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 84.91% over the week and 32.86% over the month.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has around 915 employees, a market worth around $2.44M and $134.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.14% and -87.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.70%).

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unique Fabricating Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.73M, and float is at 9.61M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB): Who are the competitors?

