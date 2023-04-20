Who are the Institutional Holders in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)?

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) is 191.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $9.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.25% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.25% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.69, the stock is 54.07% and 83.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 11.62% at the moment leaves the stock -65.97% off its SMA200. VIRI registered -83.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 95.28%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.27.

The stock witnessed a 128.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 133.67%, and is 21.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.62% over the week and 21.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 213.77% and -92.46% from its 52-week high.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.30% this year

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 18.33M, and float is at 16.12M with Short Float at 2.29%.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitley Richard James, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $0.26 per share for a total of $466.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 700.0 shares.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Duncan Gregory Scott (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $4.52 per share for $33900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32461.0 shares of the VIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Walsh Angela (SVP OF FINANCE) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $4.58 for $9150.0. The insider now directly holds 3,000 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI).