Who is the Top Investor In Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI)?

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTI) is -81.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASTI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $300000000.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 100.0% off the consensus price target high of $300000000.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 100.0% higher than the price target low of $300000000.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -22.45% and -41.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -19.63% at the moment leaves the stock -90.53% off its SMA200. ASTI registered -95.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.71.

The stock witnessed a -31.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.56%, and is -13.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.20% over the week and 11.98% over the month.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $11.35M and $1.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -8.32% and -98.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-167.20%).

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.00% this year

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.55M, and float is at 17.43M with Short Float at 3.18%.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.