Who is the Top Investor In Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO)?

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) is -90.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CISO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.5% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 88.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -20.23% and -57.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -4.41% at the moment leaves the stock -89.92% off its SMA200. CISO registered -94.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$1.65.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -88.40%, and is -1.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.96% over the week and 17.04% over the month.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $39.66M and $46.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -72.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.07% and -97.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.50%).

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.30% this year

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 146.24M, and float is at 57.73M with Short Float at 4.64%.