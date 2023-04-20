Who is the Top Investor In Enerplus Corporation (ERF)?

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) is -16.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.00 and a high of $19.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ERF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 14.09% higher than the price target low of $17.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.69, the stock is -0.73% and -4.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -1.74% at the moment leaves the stock -6.60% off its SMA200. ERF registered 6.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.31.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 7.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.33%, and is -4.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) has around 379 employees, a market worth around $3.16B and $2.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.85 and Fwd P/E is 3.43. Profit margin for the company is 38.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.55% and -23.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (74.50%).

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enerplus Corporation (ERF) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enerplus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.80% this year

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 222.28M, and float is at 215.11M with Short Float at 1.69%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) that is trading -41.61% down over the past 12 months and Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) that is -26.83% lower over the same period.