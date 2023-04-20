Who is the Top Investor In Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA)?

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) is -81.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $78.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $5.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.6% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 64.0% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.54, the stock is 12.04% and -35.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -13.62% at the moment leaves the stock -96.03% off its SMA200. PBLA registered -99.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -94.04%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.34.

The stock witnessed a 4.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -84.05%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.81% over the week and 15.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 67.50% and -99.32% from its 52-week high.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -96.20% this year

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 14.60M, and float is at 14.17M with Short Float at 2.42%.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.