Who is the Top Investor In Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN)?

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) is -73.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.31 and a high of $5.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SONN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $11.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 95.52% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.30, the stock is -23.99% and -53.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -8.88% at the moment leaves the stock -82.71% off its SMA200. SONN registered -93.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.21.

The stock witnessed a -47.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.89%, and is -18.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.60% over the week and 13.90% over the month.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $6.08M and $0.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -2.32% and -93.97% from its 52-week high.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.00% this year

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.23M, and float is at 7.23M with Short Float at 1.66%.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mohan Pankaj, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Mohan Pankaj bought 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $0.58 per share for a total of $35100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.18 million shares.