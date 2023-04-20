Who is the Top Investor In WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG)?

WeTrade Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WETG) is -55.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $50.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WETG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.15, the stock is -35.25% and -54.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -94.95% off its SMA200. WETG registered -96.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -89.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$2.14.

The stock witnessed a -45.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.98%, and is -16.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.12% over the week and 13.62% over the month.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $28.31M and $12.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.79% and -99.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 92.70% this year

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 192.77M, and float is at 62.16M with Short Float at 2.12%.

WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at WeTrade Group Inc. (WETG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.