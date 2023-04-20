YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YS) is -82.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $18.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.73, the stock is -36.22% and -76.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 8.12% at the moment leaves the stock -81.20% off its SMA200. YS registered -82.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$6.50.

The stock witnessed a -79.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -82.80%, and is 14.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.89% over the week and 27.41% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.53. Distance from 52-week low is 31.06% and -90.62% from its 52-week high.

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Analyst Forecasts

YS Biopharma Co. Ltd. (YS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.75M, and Short Float at -.