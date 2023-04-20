Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Zuora Inc. (NYSE: ZUO) is 38.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $14.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZUO stock was last observed hovering at around $8.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.29% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 2.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.79, the stock is -4.63% and -3.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing 1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.79% off its SMA200. ZUO registered -34.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$7.15.

The stock witnessed a -4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.58%, and is -2.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) has around 1549 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $396.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 45.78. Profit margin for the company is -50.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.28% and -37.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-64.40%).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zuora Inc. (ZUO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zuora Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.20% this year

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.38M, and float is at 122.75M with Short Float at 2.95%.

Zuora Inc. (ZUO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Zuora Inc. (ZUO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Traube Robert J., the company’s Chief Revenue Officer. SEC filings show that Traube Robert J. sold 19,335 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36892.0 shares.

Zuora Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 10 that McElhatton Todd (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 10 and was made at $9.00 per share for $67497.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the ZUO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, McElhatton Todd (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 17,905 shares at an average price of $9.34 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 143,275 shares of Zuora Inc. (ZUO).

Zuora Inc. (ZUO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading 2.83% up over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 22.49% higher over the same period. Salesforce Inc. (CRM) is 6.37% up on the 1-year trading charts.