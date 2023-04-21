A peek at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who has invested in It?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) is 5.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.28 and a high of $60.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IR stock was last observed hovering at around $55.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $62.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.65% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 1.14% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.36, the stock is -1.05% and -2.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock 6.94% off its SMA200. IR registered 15.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.54.

The stock witnessed a -0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.75%, and is -1.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has around 17000 employees, a market worth around $22.53B and $5.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.50 and Fwd P/E is 19.63. Profit margin for the company is 10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.92% and -8.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.60%).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.00M, and float is at 404.13M with Short Float at 1.55%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reynal Vicente, the company’s. SEC filings show that Reynal Vicente sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Reynal Vicente () sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $57.34 per share for $4.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the IR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Schiesl Andrew R () disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $56.77 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 66,601 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR).

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Deere & Company (DE) that is trading -10.84% down over the past 12 months.