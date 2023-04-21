A peek at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who has invested in It?

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is 8.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.04 and a high of $25.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.58% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 15.16% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.12, the stock is -1.40% and -2.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock -3.67% off its SMA200. SGH registered -34.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.99.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 1.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.54%, and is -1.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 3.99% over the month.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $787.62M and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.42 and Fwd P/E is 6.74. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.89% and -36.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 195.90% this year

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 49.12M, and float is at 46.76M with Short Float at 8.86%.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HERSCHER PENNY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERSCHER PENNY sold 900 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $16.67 per share for a total of $15003.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1348.0 shares.

SMART Global Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Pellegrino Thierry (SVP, Pres, IPS) sold a total of 2,764 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $16.62 per share for $45938.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 80167.0 shares of the SGH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 15, Pellegrino Thierry (SVP, Pres, IPS) disposed off 8,426 shares at an average price of $17.23 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 85,729 shares of SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH).

SMART Global Holdings Inc. (SGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Intel Corporation (INTC) that is trading -35.61% down over the past 12 months and Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is -15.50% lower over the same period.