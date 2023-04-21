Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) is 19.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.28 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AKTS stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.4% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 32.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.36, the stock is 9.64% and -2.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -2.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.19% off its SMA200. AKTS registered -37.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$4.12.

The stock witnessed a 15.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.29%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.21% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) has around 205 employees, a market worth around $251.80M and $21.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 47.37% and -39.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-39.90%).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/28/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.50% this year

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 57.58M, and float is at 54.83M with Short Float at 10.13%.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boller Kenneth, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Boller Kenneth sold 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $4.37 per share for a total of $3496.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 20 that Shealy Jeffrey B. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 2,340 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 20 and was made at $2.84 per share for $6646.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.51 million shares of the AKTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 19, Aichele David (EVP of Business Development) disposed off 1,480 shares at an average price of $3.14 for $4647.0. The insider now directly holds 215,987 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS).

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Silicom Ltd. (SILC) that is -7.84% lower over the past 12 months. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is -22.36% down on the 1-year trading charts.