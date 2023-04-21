BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Volatility At 16.32%, Should You Add A Position?

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) is 103.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $1.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHGE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 93.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.38, the stock is 28.23% and 12.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 22.58% at the moment leaves the stock -10.07% off its SMA200. PHGE registered -75.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.50%. The firm has a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.22.

The stock witnessed a 13.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 49.84%, and is 36.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.32% over the week and 13.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.88% and -77.91% from its 52-week high.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.98M, and float is at 24.17M with Short Float at 0.15%.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at BiomX Inc. (PHGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limi, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that OrbiMed Israel BioFund GP Limi bought 348,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $0.24 per share for a total of $85260.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.16 million shares.

BiomX Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Ugwumba Chidozie (Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner) sold a total of 1,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $0.38 per share for $567.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.0 million shares of the PHGE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Ugwumba Chidozie (Exit Form 4 – former 10% owner) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $0.37 for $732.0. The insider now directly holds 2,998,526 shares of BiomX Inc. (PHGE).