Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is 23.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $68.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $67.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.59% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -7.25% lower than the price target low of $63.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.57, the stock is 6.70% and 6.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.85% at the moment leaves the stock 17.12% off its SMA200. BYD registered 3.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.23.

The stock witnessed a 9.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.58%, and is 4.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.60% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15771 employees, a market worth around $6.84B and $3.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.51 and Fwd P/E is 10.78. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.57% and -0.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.60%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.30% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.53M, and float is at 74.50M with Short Float at 5.26%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOYD WILLIAM S, the company’s Co-Executive Chair. SEC filings show that BOYD WILLIAM S sold 39,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $64.52 per share for a total of $2.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14.1 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Thompson Stephen S. (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 28,376 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $65.83 per share for $1.87 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38938.0 shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, SMITH KEITH (President and CEO) disposed off 75,000 shares at an average price of $65.04 for $4.88 million. The insider now directly holds 1,222,562 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 60.90% up over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is 4.28% up on the 1-year trading charts.