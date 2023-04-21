Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Chanson International Holding (NASDAQ: CHSN) is -39.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $4.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHSN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $1.48, the stock is 3.32% and 3.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 19.35% at the moment leaves the stock 3.32% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.00.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) has around 290 employees, a market worth around $19.60M and $10.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 42.31% and -63.00% from its 52-week high.

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Analyst Forecasts

Chanson International Holding (CHSN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 12.39M, and float is at 3.39M with Short Float at 0.00%.