FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) is 57.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.29 and a high of $28.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FTAI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.27% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.88, the stock is 0.63% and 5.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -2.25% at the moment leaves the stock 36.48% off its SMA200. FTAI registered 30.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 73.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.64.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.13%, and is -2.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $2.70B and $708.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is -31.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.10% and -5.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.60%).

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 99.57M, and float is at 98.53M with Short Float at 7.09%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at FTAI Aviation Ltd. (FTAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by TUCHMAN MARTIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TUCHMAN MARTIN bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that Adams Joseph P. Jr. (CEO and Chairman) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $18.00 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the FTAI stock.