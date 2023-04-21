Here are the top Institutional holders of Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) is -37.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $39.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AGFY stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 8.97% and -30.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.3 million and changing -0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -95.20% off its SMA200. AGFY registered -99.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -95.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.50.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.24%, and is -6.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 49.97% over the week and 32.85% over the month.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has around 136 employees, a market worth around $5.28M and $77.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 49.14% and -99.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-23.40%).

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Analyst Forecasts

Agrify Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -59.70% this year

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 20.74M, and float is at 18.13M with Short Float at 1.31%.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Agrify Corporation (AGFY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chang Raymond Nobu, the company’s CEO and Chairman. SEC filings show that Chang Raymond Nobu bought 2,307,692 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 20 at a price of $0.65 per share for a total of $1.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.36 million shares.

Agrify Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 19 that Hua Guichao (Director) bought a total of 54,264 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 19 and was made at $85.10 per share for $4.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65956.0 shares of the AGFY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20, Chang Raymond Nobu (CEO and Chairman) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $12500.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Agrify Corporation (AGFY).