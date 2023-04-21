Here are the top Institutional holders of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) shares

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) is -55.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SXTC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.24, the stock is -7.85% and -30.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.97 million and changing 6.48% at the moment leaves the stock -70.41% off its SMA200. SXTC registered -94.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.18.

The stock witnessed a -25.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.47%, and is 5.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.87% over the week and 12.36% over the month.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $14.16M and $2.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 9.49% and -95.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.00%).

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.40% this year

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.06M, and float is at 59.08M with Short Float at 0.03%.