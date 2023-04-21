Here are the top Institutional holders of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) shares

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) is 1.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.26 and a high of $17.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DVAX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 59.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 39.94% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.81, the stock is 4.91% and 3.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -1.10% at the moment leaves the stock -7.71% off its SMA200. DVAX registered 5.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.25.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.05%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) has around 351 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $722.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.56. Profit margin for the company is 40.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.90% and -38.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.20%).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.10% this year

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 127.60M, and float is at 127.22M with Short Float at 14.33%.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burgess Justin, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Burgess Justin sold 22,371 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 at a price of $10.38 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 that Hack Andrew A. F. (Director) sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 and was made at $11.60 per share for $17.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.92 million shares of the DVAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Novack David F (President & COO) disposed off 52,204 shares at an average price of $12.47 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 2,066 shares of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX).

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 9.15% up over the past 12 months and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) that is 30.15% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -20.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.