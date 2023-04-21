Here are the top Institutional holders of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) shares

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is 20.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.90 and a high of $4.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OSG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.49, the stock is -9.16% and -6.85% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -4.12% at the moment leaves the stock 11.86% off its SMA200. OSG registered 45.42% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a -8.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.64%, and is -11.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.70% over the month.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) has around 1023 employees, a market worth around $272.57M and $466.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.29. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.39% and -13.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 156.90% this year

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 95.49M, and float is at 61.24M with Short Float at 0.64%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) Insider Activity

A total of 95 insider transactions have happened at Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 69 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WHEAT DOUGLAS D, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that WHEAT DOUGLAS D sold 143,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.42 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that SILCOCK JULIE (Director) sold a total of 66,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $3.48 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93512.0 shares of the OSG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, SILCOCK JULIE (Director) disposed off 78,416 shares at an average price of $3.54 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 160,096 shares of Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OSG).