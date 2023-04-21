Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI)

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) is -17.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.14 and a high of $5.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.57% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 57.06% higher than the price target low of $5.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.19, the stock is 30.32% and 35.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.56 million and changing 6.83% at the moment leaves the stock -24.20% off its SMA200. ATAI registered -57.80% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $160.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$0.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 78.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.31%, and is 9.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.41% over the week and 9.77% over the month.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) has around 119 employees, a market worth around $386.75M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 92.11% and -58.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-54.80%).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.40% this year

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 158.74M, and float is at 150.49M with Short Float at 3.22%.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Apeiron Investment Group Ltd., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. bought 1,214,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $1.6 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32.09 million shares.

Atai Life Sciences N.V. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Brand Florian () bought a total of 70,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $1.48 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70000.0 shares of the ATAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 29, Apeiron Investment Group Ltd. (10% Owner) acquired 21,900 shares at an average price of $4.47 for $97801.0. The insider now directly holds 1,799,302 shares of Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI).

Atai Life Sciences N.V. (ATAI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -10.65% down over the past 12 months and Novan Inc. (NOVN) that is -57.30% lower over the same period. Biogen Inc. (BIIB) is 30.15% up on the 1-year trading charts.