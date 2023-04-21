Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) is 4.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.64 and a high of $196.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TT stock was last observed hovering at around $176.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.98% off the consensus price target high of $245.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -24.26% lower than the price target low of $142.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $176.45, the stock is -0.81% and -3.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.36% off its SMA200. TT registered 17.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.74.

The stock witnessed a -3.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.63%, and is 0.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) has around 39000 employees, a market worth around $40.60B and $15.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.34. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.26% and -10.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trane Technologies plc (TT) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trane Technologies plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.00% this year

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 230.20M, and float is at 227.99M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Trane Technologies plc (TT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Camuti Paul A, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Camuti Paul A sold 7,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $190.78 per share for a total of $1.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89021.0 shares.

Trane Technologies plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that Turtz Evan M (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 2,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $190.83 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19601.0 shares of the TT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Camuti Paul A (Executive Vice President) disposed off 536 shares at an average price of $181.99 for $97545.0. The insider now directly holds 89,021 shares of Trane Technologies plc (TT).

Trane Technologies plc (TT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) that is -7.78% lower over the past 12 months. Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) is 6.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.