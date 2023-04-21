Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) is -57.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $3.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RIDE stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.49, the stock is -19.34% and -44.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.53 million and changing -8.38% at the moment leaves the stock -68.01% off its SMA200. RIDE registered -80.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$313.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.23.

The stock witnessed a -35.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -58.42%, and is -11.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 7.49% over the month.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) has around 260 employees, a market worth around $117.97M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -6.46% and -86.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-110.10%).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.30% this year

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 225.29M, and float is at 179.20M with Short Float at 24.69%.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Burns Stephen S., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Burns Stephen S. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $0.87 per share for a total of $4.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21.68 million shares.

Lordstown Motors Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,169,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $1.78 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26.68 million shares of the RIDE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14, Burns Stephen S. (10% Owner) disposed off 650,000 shares at an average price of $1.73 for $1.12 million. The insider now directly holds 27,852,745 shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE).