Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Volatility At 0.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) is 33.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.14 and a high of $18.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $9.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.58% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 1.16% higher than the price target low of $9.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.35, the stock is 0.29% and 11.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.89 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.32% off its SMA200. MNTV registered -49.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$29.85.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.62%, and is -0.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.34% over the week and 0.38% over the month.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $480.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.26. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.08% and -49.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.60%).

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.04M, and float is at 128.25M with Short Float at 7.71%.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lurie Alexander J, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lurie Alexander J sold 6,497 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $9.25 per share for a total of $60097.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.45 million shares.

Momentive Global Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Blum Lora D (Chief Legal Officer & Secty) sold a total of 5,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $7.20 per share for $36291.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the MNTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, Lurie Alexander J (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 13,464 shares at an average price of $7.76 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,458,534 shares of Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV).