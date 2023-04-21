Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) is 92.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.11 and a high of $8.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NVTS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.77, the stock is -1.46% and 6.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 31.58% off its SMA200. NVTS registered -17.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$8.65.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.92%, and is 0.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.23% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has around 230 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $37.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.63. Distance from 52-week low is 117.68% and -18.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-26.50%).

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 139.10% this year

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.50M, and float is at 96.50M with Short Float at 10.83%.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Ranbir, the company’s EVP, GeneSic Business. SEC filings show that Singh Ranbir sold 1,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $6.55 per share for a total of $10192.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2752.0 shares.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 15 that Sheridan Eugene (President & CEO) sold a total of 38,521 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 15 and was made at $6.30 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.21 million shares of the NVTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Kinzer Daniel M. (COO and CTO) disposed off 8,990 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $56637.0. The insider now directly holds 4,669,847 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS).