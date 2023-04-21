New Big Money Means BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Investors Could Reap Benefit

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) is -6.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.73 and a high of $117.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BMRN stock was last observed hovering at around $99.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $118.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.59% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -30.84% lower than the price target low of $74.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $96.82, the stock is 0.97% and -1.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock 1.21% off its SMA200. BMRN registered 20.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $82.22.

The stock witnessed a 5.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.34%, and is -1.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.73% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has around 3082 employees, a market worth around $18.04B and $2.10B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 132.63 and Fwd P/E is 32.91. Profit margin for the company is 6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.89% and -17.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 301.40% this year

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 186.04M, and float is at 184.48M with Short Float at 3.22%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 at a price of $99.56 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 06 that BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 06 and was made at $96.13 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the BMRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03, LAWLIS V BRYAN (Director) disposed off 8,500 shares at an average price of $97.09 for $0.83 million. The insider now directly holds 28,950 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN).

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is -20.59% lower over the past 12 months.