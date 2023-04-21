New Big Money Means Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Corteva Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is 5.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.03 and a high of $68.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTVA stock was last observed hovering at around $62.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.86% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -3.15% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.89, the stock is 2.73% and 1.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 1.56% off its SMA200. CTVA registered 1.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.18.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.53%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $44.52B and $17.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.55 and Fwd P/E is 17.85. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.71% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Corteva Inc. (CTVA) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Corteva Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.90% this year

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 714.80M, and float is at 711.24M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Corteva Inc. (CTVA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Magro Charles V., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Magro Charles V. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $60.64 per share for a total of $2.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Corteva Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Grimm Audrey () sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $62.79 per share for $0.63 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7511.0 shares of the CTVA stock.

Corteva Inc. (CTVA): Who are the competitors?

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is -36.39% down on the 1-year trading charts.