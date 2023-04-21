New Big Money Means Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) is -2.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESTE stock was last observed hovering at around $14.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.32% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 27.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.85, the stock is 1.22% and 2.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -0.93% off its SMA200. ESTE registered -7.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.28.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 11.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.50%, and is -7.36% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.12% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) has around 219 employees, a market worth around $1.97B and $1.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.39 and Fwd P/E is 2.81. Profit margin for the company is 26.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.05% and -37.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Earthstone Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 579.40% this year

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.94M, and float is at 74.81M with Short Float at 13.06%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Robert John, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Anderson Robert John bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $58750.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.82 million shares.

Earthstone Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Anderson Robert John (President and CEO) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $11.45 per share for $57250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the ESTE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11, Oviedo Tony (EVP, PAO) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $16.41 for $0.82 million. The insider now directly holds 71,409 shares of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE).

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) that is trading 17.61% up over the past 12 months and Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is -9.37% lower over the same period. SM Energy Company (SM) is -30.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.