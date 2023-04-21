New Big Money Means Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) is 10.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.85 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FL stock was last observed hovering at around $41.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $43.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.42% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -39.17% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.75, the stock is 4.20% and -0.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing 0.99% at the moment leaves the stock 15.01% off its SMA200. FL registered 36.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.76.

The stock witnessed a -2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.11%, and is 5.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) has around 15200 employees, a market worth around $3.89B and $8.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.59 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.05% and -11.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.90%).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -58.00% this year

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.40M, and float is at 91.65M with Short Float at 9.35%.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Foot Locker Inc. (FL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cipriano Giovanna, the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $1.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28791.0 shares.

Foot Locker Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $45.07 per share for $90140.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21221.0 shares of the FL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 26, Maurer John A (VP, Treasurer) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $42.01 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 23,221 shares of Foot Locker Inc. (FL).

Foot Locker Inc. (FL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is trading -9.19% down over the past 12 months.