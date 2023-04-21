New Big Money Means GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is 45.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $53.00 and a high of $86.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GEHC stock was last observed hovering at around $85.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $92.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.53% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 5.56% higher than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.00, the stock is 5.68% and 10.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 19.51% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.55.

The stock witnessed a 11.08% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.94%, and is 2.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.88% over the month.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $38.91B and $18.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.81. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.38% and -2.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Analyst Forecasts

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/30/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 454.61M, and float is at 454.38M with Short Float at 2.24%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Makela Jan, the company’s CEO, Imaging. SEC filings show that Makela Jan sold 70,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 14 at a price of $77.69 per share for a total of $5.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63796.0 shares.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 23 that CULP H LAWRENCE JR (Director) bought a total of 748 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 23 and was made at $69.26 per share for $51806.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1272.0 shares of the GEHC stock.