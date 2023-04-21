New Big Money Means Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) is 14.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.01 and a high of $63.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITCI stock was last observed hovering at around $62.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.32% off its average median price target of $71.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.92% off the consensus price target high of $98.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -8.64% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.84, the stock is 8.72% and 20.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing -2.12% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. ITCI registered -0.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$19.09.

The stock witnessed a 31.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.33%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.71% over the month.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) has around 561 employees, a market worth around $5.71B and $250.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 44.82% and -4.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-40.20%).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.10% this year

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.76M, and float is at 92.23M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 53 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VAN NOSTRAND ROBERT L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 17 at a price of $63.00 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9345.0 shares.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 that Neumann Mark (EVP, Chief Commercial Officer) sold a total of 15,604 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 and was made at $54.31 per share for $0.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45339.0 shares of the ITCI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Mates Sharon (Chairman, President & CEO) disposed off 20,565 shares at an average price of $44.99 for $0.93 million. The insider now directly holds 1,130,309 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) that is trading -29.71% down over the past 12 months.