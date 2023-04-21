New Big Money Means Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is 18.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.64 and a high of $54.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ST stock was last observed hovering at around $48.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.46% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 2.04% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.00, the stock is 1.04% and -2.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing -0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 8.71% off its SMA200. ST registered -0.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.90.

The stock witnessed a 0.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.89%, and is 1.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.25% over the month.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has around 20800 employees, a market worth around $7.32B and $4.03B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.92 and Fwd P/E is 11.15. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.00% and -11.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.90%).

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.70% this year

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.64M, and float is at 152.59M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COTE JEFFREY J, the company’s CEO and President. SEC filings show that COTE JEFFREY J sold 41,816 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $1.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Freve Maria G (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 867 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $41.67 per share for $36132.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6729.0 shares of the ST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Sullivan Martha N. (Director) disposed off 198,000 shares at an average price of $41.42 for $8.2 million. The insider now directly holds 201,268 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST).