Olo Inc. (OLO) Volatility At 5.34%, Should You Add A Position?

Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO) is 19.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.74 and a high of $14.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OLO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 12.47% higher than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is -5.90% and -6.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing -0.80% at the moment leaves the stock -9.90% off its SMA200. OLO registered -37.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of -$21.71.

The stock witnessed a -4.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.35%, and is -11.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.34% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Olo Inc. (OLO) has around 712 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $185.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.03. Profit margin for the company is -24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.62% and -47.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.20%).

Olo Inc. (OLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olo Inc. (OLO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.60% this year

Olo Inc. (OLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 163.21M, and float is at 99.66M with Short Float at 12.00%.

Olo Inc. (OLO) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Olo Inc. (OLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glass Noah H., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Glass Noah H. sold 8,918 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $7.80 per share for a total of $69537.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.31 million shares.

Olo Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Benevides Peter J. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,580 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $7.79 per share for $66881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the OLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, Panama Diego (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 2,820 shares at an average price of $7.80 for $21985.0. The insider now directly holds 677,786 shares of Olo Inc. (OLO).

Olo Inc. (OLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) that is trading -6.80% down over the past 12 months and DoorDash Inc. (DASH) that is -44.08% lower over the same period.