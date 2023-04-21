Pool Corporation (POOL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) is 9.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $278.10 and a high of $473.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The POOL stock was last observed hovering at around $338.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.28% off its average median price target of $411.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.74% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -5.52% lower than the price target low of $315.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $332.39, the stock is -0.34% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -1.85% at the moment leaves the stock -2.89% off its SMA200. POOL registered -22.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.21.

The stock witnessed a -4.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.59%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Pool Corporation (POOL) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $13.39B and $6.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.72 and Fwd P/E is 18.50. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.52% and -29.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.10%).

Pool Corporation (POOL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pool Corporation (POOL) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pool Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.30% this year

Pool Corporation (POOL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 38.84M, and float is at 37.84M with Short Float at 9.87%.

Pool Corporation (POOL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Pool Corporation (POOL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOUSEY HART MELANIE, the company’s Vice President/CFO. SEC filings show that HOUSEY HART MELANIE sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 12 at a price of $384.01 per share for a total of $0.96 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10721.0 shares.

Pool Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 18 that Arvan Peter D (President/CEO) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 18 and was made at $387.08 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61825.0 shares of the POOL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, GERVASI MARTHA S (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $391.86 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 808 shares of Pool Corporation (POOL).

Pool Corporation (POOL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months and Walmart Inc. (WMT) that is -4.24% lower over the same period. NIKE Inc. (NKE) is -9.19% down on the 1-year trading charts.