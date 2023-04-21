Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Volatility At 38.37%, Should You Add A Position?

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) is -9.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $0.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POAI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.4% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -9.39% and -24.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -27.03% off its SMA200. POAI registered -63.78% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of -$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.00.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.85%, and is -43.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 38.37% over the week and 20.63% over the month.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $28.35M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 31.86% and -65.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-119.40%).

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.60% this year

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.74M, and float is at 75.50M with Short Float at 0.30%.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HANDLEY DANIEL E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HANDLEY DANIEL E bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $0.41 per share for a total of $2460.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Predictive Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that MYERS ROBERT L (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) bought a total of 8,795 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $0.57 per share for $5001.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71265.0 shares of the POAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 02, Vennare Raymond F (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.52 for $2583.0. The insider now directly holds 83,730 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI).