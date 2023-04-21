Repligen Corporation (RGEN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is -1.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.21 and a high of $262.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $171.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.1% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.47% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 2.16% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $166.32, the stock is -1.17% and -5.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing -2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -12.12% off its SMA200. RGEN registered 7.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $34.16.

The stock witnessed a -4.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.66%, and is -7.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.37% over the week and 3.77% over the month.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has around 2025 employees, a market worth around $9.59B and $801.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.27 and Fwd P/E is 49.37. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.22% and -36.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Repligen Corporation (RGEN) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Repligen Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.80% this year

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.54M, and float is at 55.31M with Short Float at 8.06%.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snodgres Jon, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Snodgres Jon sold 5,647 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $200.00 per share for a total of $1.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29325.0 shares.

Repligen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Hunt Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $200.00 per share for $5.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, DAWES KAREN A (Director) disposed off 775 shares at an average price of $227.17 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 76,401 shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -1.43% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -9.07% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is 39.11% up on the 1-year trading charts.