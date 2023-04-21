Textron Inc. (TXT) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -2.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.11 and a high of $76.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $68.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.08% off the consensus price target high of $93.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 9.54% higher than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.75, the stock is -0.11% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 1.70% off its SMA200. TXT registered -1.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.51%, and is 0.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $14.06B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.38% and -9.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Textron Inc. (TXT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Textron Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 208.33M, and float is at 204.14M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY SCOTT C, the company’s Chairman, President & CEO. SEC filings show that DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 21 at a price of $73.35 per share for a total of $16.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

Textron Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 21 that Connor Frank T (Executive Vice President & CFO) sold a total of 63,361 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 21 and was made at $73.35 per share for $4.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the TXT stock.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Honeywell International Inc. (HON) that is trading -0.23% down over the past 12 months and Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is -1.64% lower over the same period. The Boeing Company (BA) is 11.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.